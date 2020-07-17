Yet another TN Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Published: 17th July 2020
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the fourth minister in the state to get affected.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday wished her a speedy recovery.

Kafeel holds the portfolios, including labour, urban and rural employment and the Wakf Board.

After learning that Kafeel tested positive for the virus, Palaniswami said he spoke to her over phone and enquired about her health.

On his twitter handle, the Chief Minister said he prayed to the Almighty for her speedy recovery.

Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan, was the first Minister to test positive and has recovered.

Electricity Minister P Thangamani and Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju are being treated for the virus.

Source: PTI
