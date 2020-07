Hyderabad: TRS Ibrahimpatnam legislator Manchireddy Kishan Reddy was diagnosed with corona positive.

Leaders of the ruling TRS in particular are becoming increasingly infected with the virus, which was alarming in the party. After Ibrahimpatnam MLA testing positive for corona has caused panic.

According to the sources Manchi Reddy Kishen Reddy is being treated at the Apollo Hospital. Authorities, have swung into action and started contact tracing.