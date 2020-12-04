Yogi Adityanath once again refers Hyderabad as “Bhagyanagar”

SM BilalUpdated: 5th December 2020 3:43 am IST

Hyderabad: The BJP’s performance in the GHMC polls which put it in the second position resulted in over whelming reaction from Several BJP leaders.

Most of them used the name Bhagyanagar as they tweeted on the updates of GHMC election counting on Friday.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter and once again refered Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar.

In a latest tweet Yogi said “The fate of Bhagyanagar is rising.” He mentioned Hyderabad as he referred to the election but referred to the people as “the people of Bhagyanagar” as he expressed gratitude them for showing confidence in PM Modi’s leadership.

READ:  Telangana reports 593 new COVID-19 cases

UP’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath toured Hyderabad during the GHMC campaign and he was one of the BJP’s star-studded campaign.

During the road held at Shahalibanda area of old city Adityanath said “Some people were asking me if Hyderabad can be renamed as Bhagyanagar. I said – why not? I told them we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj after BJP came into power. Why can’t Hyderabad be renamed as Bhagyanagar?” he said during the campaigning.

The name “Bhagya Nagar” comes from a temple of Goddess Lakshmi, known as Bhagyalakshmi temple, which is located abutting Historic Charminar.

There have been claims by the BJP leaders that the temple got its name from Bhagyanagar which was Hyderabad’s original name before it was changed to Hyderabad by Muhammed Quli Qutub Shah.

READ:  GHMC polls: BJP blames TRS government for low turnout

Bhagyanagar Mandir has been a centre of attraction during the GHMC elections, since Union Home Minister Amit Shah began his poll campaign by offering prayers.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

SM BilalUpdated: 5th December 2020 3:43 am IST
Back to top button