Yogi Adityanath once again refers Hyderabad as “Bhagyanagar”

Hyderabad: The BJP’s performance in the GHMC polls which put it in the second position resulted in over whelming reaction from Several BJP leaders.

Most of them used the name Bhagyanagar as they tweeted on the updates of GHMC election counting on Friday.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter and once again refered Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar.

In a latest tweet Yogi said “The fate of Bhagyanagar is rising.” He mentioned Hyderabad as he referred to the election but referred to the people as “the people of Bhagyanagar” as he expressed gratitude them for showing confidence in PM Modi’s leadership.

UP’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath toured Hyderabad during the GHMC campaign and he was one of the BJP’s star-studded campaign.

During the road held at Shahalibanda area of old city Adityanath said “Some people were asking me if Hyderabad can be renamed as Bhagyanagar. I said – why not? I told them we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj after BJP came into power. Why can’t Hyderabad be renamed as Bhagyanagar?” he said during the campaigning.

The name “Bhagya Nagar” comes from a temple of Goddess Lakshmi, known as Bhagyalakshmi temple, which is located abutting Historic Charminar.

There have been claims by the BJP leaders that the temple got its name from Bhagyanagar which was Hyderabad’s original name before it was changed to Hyderabad by Muhammed Quli Qutub Shah.

Bhagyanagar Mandir has been a centre of attraction during the GHMC elections, since Union Home Minister Amit Shah began his poll campaign by offering prayers.