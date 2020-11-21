Yogi Adityanath reviews Ganga Expressway project

Lucknow: After Purvanchal and Bundelkhand expressways, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials on Friday to start work on the Rs 36,410-crore Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Allahabad by next year, according to a statement.

Reviewing the preparations for the construction, Adityanath has directed the departments concerned to work in “mission mode” to start the greenfield project.

In a statement, Adityanath said the foundation stone of the 594-km-long six-lane expressway, expandable to eight-lane, would be laid in June 2021 and 90 per cent of the land acquisition should be completed by then.

An estimated Rs 9,255 crore will be spent towards acquisition, while Rs 22,145 crore will go to civil works. The highway will pass through twelve districts of Meerut, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh and Allahabad, according to the statement.

Adityanath has asked to set up industrial areas in all these districts, saying the infrastructure development had been one of the top priorities of his government.

For the funding, the state government has received some foreign proposals also, besides offers from banks. All options are in the process of being examined, the statement added.

Source: PTI