Yogi Adityanath rings the bell at BSE

News Desk 1Published: 2nd December 2020 12:49 pm IST
Yogi Adityanath rings the bell at BSE

Mumbai, Dec 2 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath rang the bell at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) marking the listing of bonds of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), here on Wednesday morning.

Adityanath attended a special listing function organized at the BSE Towers this morning where he performed the traditional bell ringing ceremony, hoping to herald a new investment start for Uttar Pradesh.

The LMC’s Rs 200-crore pre-Diwali 10-year bond issue for 8.50 per cent interest was oversubscribed 4.5 times, indicating support for Yogi’s development-oriented politics, as he prepares for the Assembly elections after 15 months.

Lucknow is the first civic body of Uttar Pradesh and the first city in north India to issue bonds, with municipalities of other cities like Agra, Varanasi and Kanpur likely to follow in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state.

READ:  Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases top 2.13 million

Adityanath arrived in Mumbai late on Tuesday night for a series of meetings intended to sell the state as the new destination for business and investments besides Bollywood to Uttar Pradesh.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi partners like the Shiv Sena and the Congress have made it clear that big business or Bollywood cannot be shifted out of Mumbai which will continue to be the country’s commercial and glamour capital.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 2nd December 2020 12:49 pm IST
Back to top button