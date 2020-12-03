Yogi disburses Rs 10,390 cr credit to 3,54,825 MSME units

Lucknow, Dec 3 : Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, distributed a loan of Rs 10,390 crores to 3,54,825 MSME units and tool kits to 5000 interns under the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) scheme.

The scheme is designed to help the youth, in particular, to create their own job opportunities and give a push to the ODOP scheme as well.

“Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme, the loans being disbursed to make the people self-reliant,” the chief minister said.

He said that the loans would revitalise existing MSME units and would help in setting up new ones.

The chief minister said that 25 lakh new jobs had already been created in the MSME sector and 20 lakh new units had been given loans by the banks.

He said that during the pandemic, online loan fairs had been organised to enable people to become self-reliant.

He said that the loans were being given under schemes of the central and state governments.

Talking about the ODOP scheme, he said that tool kits were being given to artisans who would also receive training in their craft.

The state government plans to train 16,000 trainees as part of craft upgradation.

Tool kits for handloom, handicraft, metal sculpture, food processing, pottery etc. were given to trainees.

The chief minister also interacted with the beneficiaries of the programme and encouraged them to make good use of the benefits being given to them.

