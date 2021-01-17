Yogi govt to develop Gorakhpur as hub of garment industry

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 17 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced to develop Gorakhpur into a garment industry hub that would give impetus to garment industries in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

For the project, the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) would be providing four-acre land on which the flatted factory would be built.

During his recent two-day visit to Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister met a delegation of the Chamber of Industries and discussed the progress report in this regard.

“You people should work and take the development of garment hub in the interest of Purvanchal and encourage self-employment,” he said.

Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), also interacted with representatives from the garment industries.

“I have requested them to visit Noida once and see the way of working there. They will decide the expansion plan and let us know how many machines, and how much space is required. Everything will be provided accordingly to the flatted factory,” he said.

This initiative by the Uttar Pradesh government of building a flatted factory would not only boost the textile industries (which also comes under the ‘One District One Product scheme’) but would also generate employment opportunities for the workers who had returned to Uttar Pradesh during the Covid-induced lockdown.

Over time, the textile industries gradually succumbed to a lack of technology and the neglect by previous governments. The people associated with these industries switched their professions and sought another occupation.

The Yogi Adityanath government had done the skill mapping of more than 50 lakh migrants who returned from other states during the lockdown and many of them displayed interest and proficiency in the garment sector.

Viewing them as a resource, the Chief Minister has asked officials to prepare an action plan to develop Agra, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Meerut as the hub of garments.

