Yogi invokes NSA against Peace Party leader

Published: 10th August 2020

Lucknow, Aug 10 : The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against Dr Ayub, president of the Peace Party.

Ayub will not get bail for at least 12 months.

He was arrested from Gorakhpur on August 1, for issuing an advertisement with derogatory content in a newspaper. A complaint against him had been registered at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.

Ayub, who is the founder of the Peace Party and was elected to the Vidhan Sabha in 2012, is now in Lucknow jail.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

