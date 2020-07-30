Yogi meets kin of Bikru massacre victims

Lucknow, July 30 : Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, met the families of circle officer Devendra Mishra and station officer Mahesh Kumar Yadav, both of whom had been killed in the Bikru massacre in Kanpur on July 3.

The Chief Minister spent about 30 minutes with the families and assured them of all help from the government.

Eight policemen, including Devendra Mishra, had been shot dead by gangster Vikas Dubey and his men when they went to arrest him in Bikru village in a case of attempt to murder in the wee hours of July 3.

Six members of the gang including Vikas Dubey were later killed in police encounters.

