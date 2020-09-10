Yogi orders probe into properties of suspended IPS officers

Lucknow, Sep 10 : In a major crackdown on corruption, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered a vigilance probe into the properties of IPS officers Abhishek Dixit and Mani Lal Patidar, who have been suspended on corruption charges.

The Chief Minister has asked the Director General of Police (DGP) to probe the role of the other policemen in these cases.

“The Chief Minister has directed a vigilance probe into the properties of the two officers,” said a statement from the Home Department.

Both Dixit and Patidar have been attached to the office of the DGP for the period of their suspension.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister had suspended Prayagraj SSP Abhishek Dixit for failing to control crime and on corruption charges, while Mahoba SP Mani Lal Patidar was suspended on Wednesday with immediate effect by the state government on corruption charges.

Dixit was also charged with not following the instructions of the government/headquarters properly, a Home Department spokesperson had said.

Patidar has been accused by transporters of demanding money from them for allowing the transportation of materials.

In another development, Adityanath has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of corruption in purchase of pulse oximeter and infrared thermometers in Sultanpur, Ghazipur and some other districts of the state. The Panchayati Raj officers of these two districts have already been suspended.

BJP legislator Devamani Dwivedi had alleged that the District Panchayati Raj officer of Sultanpur had purchased pulse oximeters and infrared thermometers at an exorbitant rate of Rs 9,950 against the government’s prescribed rate of Rs 2,880.

Similarly, in Ghazipur, the survey kits were purchased for Rs 5,800, almost Rs 3,000 more than the prescribed rate of Rs 2,880 per kit.

Source: IANS

