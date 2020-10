Lucknow, Oct 3 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recommended a CBI probe into the Hathras incident.

The decision came after a high-level meeting of the concerned officials.

Earlier on Saturday, DGP H.C. Awasthi and additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi had visited the family of the 19-year-old girl who had succumbed to assault injuries at a Delhi hospital earlier this week.

Source: IANS

