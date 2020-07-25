Yogi reviews preparedness for Ram Temple ‘bhoomi pujan’

Posted By IANS Desk Last Updated: 25th July 2020 11:01 pm IST
Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Saturday to review preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple next month.

Adityanath reached Karsevakpuram after offering prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple and also inspected the stones carved for the temple.

Earlier, the Chief Minister offered obeisance to Lord Rama at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple site and placed the idols of Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan on the new ‘asans’.

In Karsevakpuram, the Chief Minister held talks with seers, and also told them if anyone cannot participate in the ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ program amid Corona pandemic, they should not mind.

