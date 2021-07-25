Yogi’s mango diplomacy, ‘choicest’ fruits to PM, BJP leaders

Lucknow: After slamming Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Uttar Pradesh mangoes, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sent high quality mangoes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues, BJP president J.P. Nadda and other senior leaders of the BJP.

In a letter accompanying the mango boxes, the Chief Minister has said, “Uttar Pradesh’s mangoes are world famous. Varieties like Dussehri, Chausa, Langda and Ganvarjeet are not only famous in India but throughout the world.”

The letter further says, “Kakori, which is situated near the state capital, has historical significance. The place has a significant role in the Independence battle. Kakori (Malihabad) is the main centre of mango production. In the past few years, the state government has begun distribution of mango in the name of “Kakori” brand. A few of the mangoes from here (Kakori) have been sent to you to relish. I hope that the taste and sweetness of these mangoes will be liked by you.”

The Chief Minister, however, has not sent mango boxes to non-BJP chief ministers.

A senior official in the CM secretariat said, “Leaders of other parties don’t like UP’s mangoes.”

Additional chief secretary (information) Navneet Sehgal said that the export quality mangoes, as part of promotion, had been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues. Mangoes have also been sent to several chief ministers, he stated.