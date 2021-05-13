You can watch Radhe in these THREE theatres only in India!

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan’s highly anticipated Bollywood movie Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai released today, May 13, in both theatres and on digital platforms. It released on Zee’s pay-per-view platform, ZeePlex.

With cinemas shut in many major parts of India, due to second wave of COVID-19, Radhe is having a very limited release. The Prabhu Deva directorial Radhe has released only in the North Eastern state of Tripura

Satadeep Saha, CEO of SSR Cinemas Pvt Ltd, took to his Twitter and wrote that his theatres in Agartala would release Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. He was the one who had written an open letter in November 2020 to Salman Khan and requested him that Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai should not take the digital route.

Saha confirmed that Radhe would release in three of his properties – SSR Rupasi and Balaka Cinema in Agartala and SSR Dharmanagar in Dharmanagar. All these three theatres are located in the state of Tripura.

Radhe show timings

Since Tripura is having a night curfew which begins at 6:00 pm, the last show of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai will be held at 3:00 pm.

The show timings at SSR Rupasi 10:30 AM, 11:45 AM, 12:45 PM, 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM. Balaka Cinema, meanwhile, will screen two shows, at 11:30 AM and 2:00 PM. SSR Dharmanagar, it will showcase 4 shows in a day, at 11:00 AM, 12:00 noon, 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM.

More about the movie

Apart from theatres, Radhe will also be released on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex which rests on OTT platform ZEE5. The film will also be shown on DTH operators like Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV. This will give the audience multiple options to watch the film as per their comfort and convenience.

Along with Salman Khan, Radhe also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, the big-budget project is being produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.