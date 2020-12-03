‘You can’t speak just anything’: Diljit Dosanjh slams Kangana over farmer protests

New Delhi: Actor Kangana Ranaut has got herself mired in yet another controversy after she said that an elderly woman, who was seen protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital in December-March, was seen in the ongoing farmers’ protest in Delhi as well.

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Wednesday shared a video story by an international news channel that slammed the actor for misidentifying the elderly woman at the farmers’ protest in the national capital as Bilkis Bano, famously known as “Shaheen Bagh dadi” for her role in the December 2019-March 2020 protests against the CAA.

The video posted by Dosanjh on Twitter featured a Bhatinda-based elderly woman Mahinder Kaur, who according to the news channel was misidentified by Ranaut.

“Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI. Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida.. Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. (Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI. Listen to this with proof @KanganaTeam. A person should not be that blind. You can’t speak just anything),” Dosanjh tweeted in Punjabi with the video.

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾



Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam



Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..

Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

Responding to the famous Punjabi singer, Ranaut reiterated that the same “Bilkis Bano dadi ji” who was a part of the “citizenship,” protest had also joined the farmers’ protest.

Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now. https://t.co/RkXRVKfXV1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

“Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? (O Karan Johar’s pet, she is the same grandmother who was seen protesting at Shaheen Bagh and now demanding the farmers’ MSP. I don’t know Mahindar Kaur ji. What kind of drama is this?) Stop this right now,” the Queen actor tweeted.

I had only commented on Shaheen Baag dadi cos they instigated riots there even that tweet was deleted almost immediately, I don’t know from where they brought another elderly lady in to the picture and now endlessly spreading lies.Vultures trying to instigate mob against a woman. https://t.co/EI9xlXwaEu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Ranaut again tweeted she had only commented on “Shaheen Baag dadi cos they instigated riots there even that tweet was deleted almost immediately, I don’t know from where they brought another elderly lady in to (sic) the picture and now endlessly spreading lies. Vultures trying to instigate mob against a woman.”

A Punjab-based lawyer had earlier on Wednesday sent a legal notice to Ranaut for allegedly misidentifying the woman at the farmers’ protest in the national capital as Bilkis Bano.

Notably, Ranaut had deleted her tweet allegedly misidentifying the woman after she was slammed for the same on social media.

It is to be noted that women from a minority community, fearing that they would lose their Indian citizenship, protested against the CAA from the time it was passed by the Parliament last year till the COVID struck the country in March.

