‘You must smell the coffee,’ SC grills Centre over vaccine policy

New Delhi: A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Monday remarked, “You must smell the coffee”, as it grilled the Centre over its vaccine policy and emphasised that the policy to fight back the deadly virus should be aligned with the ground situation in the country.



A bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud, L. Nageswara Rao and S. Ravindra Bhat told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, “You must smell the coffee and see what is happening across the country”, and stressed that Centre’s vaccination policy should not be carved in stone, rather it should evolve based on the ground situation.

The bench suggested that the Centre must know the ground situation and change its policy accordingly. “If we had to do it, we would have done it 15-20 days back. But we want you to smell the coffee and realise what is happening in the country and make the necessary amendments,” said the bench.



The bench emphasised that the vaccination not reaching the rural population and indicated that 75 per cent vaccination is being done in urban areas. “With shortage, there is no chance of vaccine going in rural areas,” the bench noted.



Justice Chandrachud noted that private hospitals, procuring the vaccines, are not serving the core rural areas, therefore the Centre is merely addressing urban areas. “The policy today does not include vaccination in rural areas, it is a matter of concern,” noted the bench.



Justice Chandrachud emphasised the policy cannot be ad-hoc day-to-day response, instead there should a plan based on science. “We want the policy to be amended..need enforceable policies for the country. You have to have a policy to deal with these issues. If a new issue comes up then policy has to address it”, said the bench.



Citing technical glitches on CoWIN application used for registration for vaccinations, Justice Bhat said he had received distress calls from all over the country, and added that young people, who had registered for vaccination, visit private hospitals, only to find all slots are booked.



Making it clear that its suggestion on vaccine policy should be taken in the right stride, the bench said “We are not going to run central govt and make policies for you.”



On the aspect of vaccine policy, Justice Chandrachud told Mehta that the ability to recognise that ‘I am wrong’ is not a sign of weakness, but that of strength.

On the aspect of vaccine policy, Justice D Y Chandrachud told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, that the ability to recognise that ‘I am wrong’ is not a sign of weakness, but that of strength.





He added that this is a platform for dialogue across the spectrum. “The idea is not to criticise, but to strengthen the arms of the government..The fact that MEA went abroad, had dialogue shows the seriousness of the situation”, said Justice Chandrachud.



During the top court’s suo motu hearing on Covid-19 crisis management in the country, the Centre informed the top court that it is confident of vaccinating all eligible persons over 18 years, by the year end. Mehta submitted the production from domestic vaccine producers will be enough to vaccinate all who are over 18 years of age.



