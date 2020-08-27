‘You’ll always have my shoulder to lean on’: Farhan Akhtar wishes girlfriend

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 27th August 2020 2:20 pm IST
'You'll always have my shoulder to lean on': Farhan Akhtar wishes girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on her birthday

New Delhi: Actor-director Farhan Akhtar on Thursday poured his heart out for his girlfriend and singer Shibani Dandekar as she ringed in her 40th birthday.

The ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ actor took to Instagram to share an adorable note along with a picture with his lady love.

In the picture, the love birds twinned in black and they are all smiles for the photo. Shibani looks cute as she leaned on the ‘Rock On’ actor’s shoulders.
“You will always have my shoulder to lean on. Happy birthday, @shibanidandekar .. love you,” Akhtar wrote.

The duo is one of the most followed and loved couples of the B-town. They keep treating fans with adorable pictures on social media.

Source: ANI
