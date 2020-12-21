Young artists extend support to farmers through paintings

By IANS|   Published: 22nd December 2020 1:43 am IST

New Delhi, Dec 22 : Amid the ongoing protest by the farmers against the new agricultural laws, people are extending their support to them. Similarly, two artists from Punjab’s Patiala — Ravi Raj and Gurdeep Singh — have extended their support in unique style along with registering their dissent against the laws.

The duo have come to Singhu border to support farmers. They have made two paintings and one of them shows a father-son relation between farmer and crop while the second one shows the unity of the farmers and workers.

The theme of both these pictures is ‘Unity of Farmers and Workers’. Talking about their work, the artists said that the farmers should get reward of their hard work.

Ravi Raj told IANS, “I came here on Saturday and I have made a painting since then and working on the another one. In the first painting, I have tried to show the father-son relation between the farmer and crop.”

“Currently, we are working on the second picture that we are making on flex… we’ll also write a message on it in Punjabi,” he said.

“Both of us have stood in support of the farmers and we are registering our protest through our art,” he added.

Farmers from different states are protesting at various borders of Delhi against the new farm laws since 26 days.

