Young boy drowns in the dam while posing for a family picture

By Nihad Amani Published: 22nd August 2020 1:02 pm IST

Hyderabad: A young boy drowns in water at Mahbubnagar district. The boy and his family went to the nearby dam in Mahbubnagar to enjoy the open gates.

They were about five people from the family among which were father, mother, sister, brother and their relative.

When the family was posing for a picture gushing water just washed them away. Constant rains in Telangana have filled in the rivers and dams all across to the extent that gates of these had to be opened.

Eventually, the father was able to save the daughter, mother and the relative while the son had drowned right in front.

