Young nurse raped by male colleague in Jaipur hospital

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 8th June 2021 7:23 pm IST
Representational Image

Jaipur: A 25-year-old nurse was allegedly raped by a male colleague in a private hospital here, police said Tuesday.

The woman lodged a case against the accused for allegedly raping her on the night of June 6, Shastri Nagar SHO Dilip Singh said.

The SHO said the hospital had been made a COVID care centre and the accused was the nursing in-charge of the hospital.

A case has been registered under IPC Section 376 (rape) while a search is on for the accused who is absconding.

The victim’s statement has been recorded and a medical examination has been done, he added.

