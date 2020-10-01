Youth attempts to kill mother near Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Tension ran high near the Odisha Assembly hereafter a youth held his mother hostage at knifepoint on Thursday, police said.

The Commissionerate Police personnel, deployed there for security in view of the Monsoon Session of the Assembly, overpowered the youth and rescued the woman.

The youth has been identified as Jitendra Pal of Nayagarh district.

He threatened to slit the throat of his mother in full public glare on Sachivalaya Marg.

The reason

The youth was holding some leaflets and accused some BJD leaders of indulging in corruption.

“He is my son. He asked me to accompany him to the hospital. Later, he brought me to this place and grabbed me by my neck,” said the woman.

The Commissionerate Police said that the youth has known psychiatric ailments.

He has been sent to the Psychiatry Department of SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Umashankar Dash said the mother-son duo hail from Nayagarh area and had come here for medical treatment.

“The Sachivalaya Marg is open for all, not a restricted area. The mother and son were walking along there. The duo halted at the Eastern Gate, where our security forces are deployed for the Assembly session. All of a sudden, the son pulled out a knife from his bag and placed it on his mother’s neck,” said the DCP.

Source: IANS