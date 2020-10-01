Youth Congress stages protest over Hathras horror, demands Yogi quit

New Delhi, Sep 30 : Indian Youth Congress and Mahila Congress activists on Wednesday staged a protest after the death of the Hathras gangrape victim and demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Hundreds of IYC and Women Congress activists led by Srinivas B.V. and Sushmita Deb gathered outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan here and demanded resignation of Adityanath. Speaking to the media, Srinivas said, “To save the criminals involved in the gruesome crime, the Uttar Pradesh government at midnight carried out the last rites of the victim. The government did not even give her family proper time to prepare for the last rites.”

“Performing late night last rites of the rape victim has exposed the state government and the Chief Minister must resign from his post,” Srinivas said. The IYC and Women Congres activists were detained by Delhi Police.

The protest comes in the wake of cremation of the Hathras rape victim late at night by the administration. However, Hathras police have denied the charges and has issued a statement saying the coercion being talked about on social media is a canard.

It said: “The family cremated the body with due rituals under the supervision of police and administration.”

The victim, who was paralysed after allegedly being dragged in the field by her attackers on September 14, died at the Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday after battling for her life for a fortnight.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.