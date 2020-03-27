Youth dies after police allegedly baton charge him during lockdown

Kolkata: A youth died after police allegedly baton-charged him for violating the ongoing lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID 19, with his family claiming that he had gone out to buy milk when the cops beat him up in West Bengal”s Howrah district.

Police deny baton charge

However, the Deputy Commissioner (south) of Howrah City Police Raju Mukherjee denied any baton charge by the police and said the deceased was ailing and passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Lal Swami, 32, was declared brought dead at a local hospital on Wednesday.

His wife claimed he had gone out in the evening to buy milk when the police started a baton charge to remove a gathering. Lal got injured, which later proved fatal, she added.

Coronavirus cases

Coronavirus cases in India jumped to 724. The country has reported 17 casualties so far.

Globally, the number of deaths from the virus stood at 23,293.

More than 500,000 declared cases have been registered in 182 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.

