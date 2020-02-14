Youth get one year’s imprisonment for molesting minor girl

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A court in Nampally sentenced one year’s imprisonment to a youth who made an attempt to molest a minor girl.

According to the report of Mangalhat police, a youth by name Harichand (30) had taken a minor girl to his house on 10th July 2017. He was making an attempt to molest her. The girl came out of the house crying and informed about it to her parents.

Police had arrested the accused and presented in the court. After the charge sheet was filed, the magistrate sentenced the accused one year’s imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs. 2000.