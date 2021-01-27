Youth kidnapped from Lucknow

Lucknow, Jan 27 : A 20-year-old youth from Amethi has been kidnapped from Sarojini Nagar area in Lucknow.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night and the victim, Abhinav Upadhyay, was kidnapped from outside his rented house at Daroga Kheda in Sarojini Nagar police circle.

“Abhinav’s friends informed the police around 11.30 p.m. on Tuesday that six to seven people came in an SUV and called Upadhyay downstairs. They overheard him saying “I am coming paaji,” Sarojini Nagar SHO Mahendra Singh said.

When he reached the gate of the house, he was allegedly bundled off into a SUV. After that his phone was also found to be switched off.

Singh said that the victim was an engineering dropout and used to practice cricket. He was staying in the rented house.

He said that the CCTV footage of the area was being scanned and the youth’s parents have also been informed.

