Youth killed in accident in UP’s Unnao

Unnao: A youth died after his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Unnao-Raebareli Road here, police said on Saturday.

The youth identified as Satyam had got married three days ago on December 2.

He had gone out of the house around 11 pm on Friday when his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Akwabad village under Bighapur police station area, they added.

He died on the spot, police further said.

The body has been sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem, police said.

