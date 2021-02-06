Youth with knowledge, wisdom and energy to build new future: J&K LG

Jammu, : J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday delivered the keynote address at the Harvard US-India Initiative (HUII) Annual Conference through virtual mode.

HUII aims to engage students around the world in a dialogue about India’s most pressing political, social, economic, and environmental challenges, providing the youth an opportunity to hear from inspiring leaders and be a part of the discussion with them.

The Lt Governor, while addressing the students and notable speakers from across the world, remarked that Youth carrying immense knowledge, wisdom and energy is going to build a new future, brick by brick. They need not follow conventional wisdom or a crowd and must realize who they are and what they want.

“Be yourself. Your knowledge is about creating a new vision of life”, the Lt Governor said to the Youth. Quoting Chanakya, the Lt Governor said. “The world’s biggest power is Youth. And, India with more than 50 per cent of its population below the age of 25 years and more than 65 per cent below the age of 35 years is not only a hope for the world, but also a crucial growth driver in the post-Covid scenario, he added.

“I sincerely believe that India, with a huge young and talented population, friendly ecosystem and the trust we have managed to build that we can deliver on promises, has allowed the nation to emerge as a popular destination for global entrepreneurs and corporates,” said the LH

India is ready to be the fulcrum of a new world order that is more just, humane, industrious, mutually beneficial and empowering, he maintained.

Outlining various interventions made by the Government towards the holistic development of J&K and empowering the people of the UT, the Lt Governor observed District Development Council (DDC) elections in J&K have been conducted successfully and peacefully. This has strengthened the grass-root democracy, finally establishing the three-tier Panchayati Raj system, which was implemented in other states almost 28 years ago.

Last month, a new Industrial Scheme 2021 was unveiled that offers Rs 28,400 crore (US $3.89 billion) subsidy for attracting investment. J&K’s Service Sector is growing at a historic pace and much ahead of states like Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. We are taking industries to the block level to remove the disparities. The scheme is expected to create 4.5 lakh jobs. With a view to help small and medium IT ventures in Jammu and Kashmir, we are strengthening our infrastructure and setting up new projects. Similarly, power projects worth more than Rs. 54,000 crore (US $7.4 billion will take off in due course of time to make the Union Territory self-reliant in the energy sector. Making J&K power sufficient, we aspire to generate 3500 Megawatt in only four years to make Jammu Kashmir power surplus.A It shows that no attempts were made during the last 73 years to generate opportunities for youth, the Lt Governor added.

Laying special emphasis on public participation in the developmental process, the Lt Governor said that no growth is possible without people’s participation. For effective governance and delivery of public services, Jan Bhageedari is crucial and various policies, programmes and schemes can transform the villages if the government plays the role of a facilitator and people take up the job of planner and executor, said the Lt Governor.

In Health Care, universal health coverage scheme called Ayushman Bharat -SEHAT was launched recently to provide free of cost insurance cover up to Rs. 5 lakh per household per year in J&K without any socio-economic discrimination which is the first of its kind anywhere in the country,” he added.

