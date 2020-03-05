YouTube ‘demonetising’ videos on coronavirus: Report

A+ A-

San Francisco: At a time when the world is reeling under the threat of coronavirus, Google-owned YouTube has reportedly started demonetising videos about the deadly virus and creators are not too happy about it.

“For today’s video, I won’t be directly commenting on the recent health related news because A, I am not a health care professional, and B, I don’t need my video demonetized,” said Linus Sebastian, host of Linus Tech Tips, according to a report in The Verge on Wednesday.

Also Read Microsoft tells US employees to work from home

The popular video sharing platform has demonetised videos about sensitive subjects in the past as well.

The company’s advertising guidelines state that sensitive topics — usually a recent event with a “loss of life, typically as a result of a pre-planned malicious attack” — are normally not suitable for advertising.

These videos are allowed to stay on the platform; they just can’t make money from YouTube’s built-in ad service, the report added.

According to the video-sharing platform, coronavirus outbreak is now being considered a sensitive topic.

“As such, all videos focused on this topic will be demonetized until further notice,” Tom Leung, product officer at YouTube, said in a recent video.