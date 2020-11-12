YouTube faces massive outage in India, back now

New Delhi, Nov 12 : Google-owned YouTube experienced a major outage in India and elsewhere on Thursday morning and the users were unable to watch videos owing to loading issues.

DownDetector website showed severe user reported problems with YouTube, indicating the problem was widespread and numerous users on Twitter reported that YouTube wasn’t working for them.

“If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates,” YouTube said in a tweet.

The issue also affected YouTube TV and the movies and TV shows people purchase through Google TV.

The platform was fixed after more than an hour.

“…And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us,” YouTube said.

Earlier, the DownDetector graph peaked with more than 280,000 user reports in less than an hour.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.