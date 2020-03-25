YouTube to Temporarily Limit Streaming Quality Worldwide

Google has announced that it will temporarily limit YouTube streaming quality worldwide starting today, reports Bloomberg. The move will help ease the burden on networks as more users stay home to help combat the coronavirus outbreak

Over the coming days, viewers will at first see YouTube videos in standard definition, the company said. Users will still be able to watch in high definition if they want, but will have to choose to do so.

Other streaming services including Netflix and Amazon have already done the same in Europe, despite assurances that the world won’t run out of bandwidth any time soon.

YouTube already limits the quality of the video based on your internet connection but it’s taking this additional step due to growing concerns at the government level.

“We continue to work closely with governments and network operators around the globe to do our part to minimize stress on the system during this unprecedented situation,” Google said in a statement.

