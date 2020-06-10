YS Jagan Govt receives a blow in SC on SEC issue

Vijayawada: In a big blow to chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy led AP government, the Supreme Court of India today declined to stay on the recent orders of the high court of the state reinstating senior IAS officer N. Ramesh Kumar in the post of state election commissioner. It has also issued notices to the respondents in the case and asked them to respond on the issue within the next two weeks.

The decision of the SC has provided the much needed relief to Ramesh kumar in the issue. The SC has made some serious comments against the state government while delivering its judgement. It asked the state government to not play with constitutional posts and added that it appeared that the state government had brought the ordinance with a malafide intention. A three judge bench of the SC headed by the Chief Justice of the country Justice SA Bobde passed the orders on the issue.

