YS Sharmila slams Telangana CM KCR

Hyderabad: Politician YS Sharmila today slammed the Chief Minister of the State KCR and alleged that the CM had cheated the Dalits of the state by retracting from his promise of making a Dalit leader as the first chief minister of the state after its formation. She said that no Dalit was able ask the rulers to make a person among them as the next chief minister of the state. She made these remarks while addressing a gathering at her lotus pond Residence on the occasion of the 130th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. She paid floral tributes at the portrait of Ambedkar as part of the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion she demanded CM KCR as to what happened to his promise of three acres of agriculture land to every eligible Dalit families of the state. Stating that her father had named Chevella – Pranahita irrigation project after Ambedkar, she said that KCR was not able to rename kaleswaram lift irrigation project after the architect of the Indian constitution. She wondered how Covid 19 guidelines had become a hindrance to hold the Ambedkar birth anniversary celebrations when the same did not become a hindrance to hold the public meeting of CM KCR in Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency.

She said that the CM who had taken action against a Dalit deputy CM Rajaiah following an allegation against him, she criticised that the CM was not able to take similar action against state minister Ch. Malla Reddy even after several allegations against him.