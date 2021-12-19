YS Sharmila starts ‘Rythu Avedana Yatra’, calls KCR chameleon

Hyderabad: Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila began her ‘Rythu Avedana Yatra’ today in the Medak district. Sharmila visited family members of farmers who died by suicide on her padayatra.

She visited the families of farmers who died lately in Kanchanapally, Narsapur assembly constituency, and Lingampally village, Kawdipalli Mandal, Medak district, on her first day of the yatra.

YS Sharmila addressing the public gathering at Medak district stated that KCR’s government is responsible for farmers’ suicide in the state. She further referred KCR to a chameleon because first, he asked the farmers to not produce paddy and then he said he will buy all the paddy. Finally, he contradicted himself again and said he won’t buy paddy.

The YSRTP chief blamed the recent “spate” of farmer suicides on the state governments paddy policy change on Saturday. “Farmers who became enslaved by debt died by suicide after failing to get returns. She claims that 200 farmers have died in the last two years.

She requested the Telangana state government to provide Rs 25 lakh in compensation to the farmers’ relatives while urging the tillers not to take such extreme steps.

Sharmila had previously stated that the ‘Prajaprasthanam Yatra,’ which had been interrupted in the middle owing to the electoral rules, would be continued later because farmers’ concerns were now a top priority.