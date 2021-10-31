YSRCP govt under fire by TDP’s student group for ‘neglecting’ education

Hyderabad: Telugu Nadu Students Federation State President Pranav Gopal on Sunday questioned the Andhra Pradesh (AP) government, asking “if its target was to destroy the future of students” over its “unilateral” merger policy of aided educational institutions in AP.

Pranav Gopal said that the credit for driving students out of schools and “into the roads” would only go to chief minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy. “The donors and philanthropists gave away their lands for the aided institutions for moulding future generations of the people. This played a key role in the development of human resources,” he stated.

Addressing the media at Amaravati, the TDP leader slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government for allegedly wasting thousands of crores on painting party colours on government office buildings and on the “extra-constitutional advisors’ system”. “Over Rs. 750 Cr was looted in the name of gunny bags for ‘sanna biyyam’. But, the ruling YSRCP regime was not willing to spend Rs. 600 Cr on grants to aided schools,” he remarked.

Pranav Gopal reminded the YSRCP leaders that the aided system was there since the days of the British Raj before independence. “The chief minister’s sole focus was on getting huge monetary benefits rather than on the protection of the educational system. Alarmingly, the Government was misleading the courts by providing false information on the aided institutions in the state,” he claimed.

The TDP leader asserted that people in AP have already realized how Jagan Mohan Reddy was “bent on crushing” the aided system. “The people were eagerly waiting for the opportunity to show the door to the YSRCP regime,” he Gopal added.