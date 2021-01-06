YSRCP is ‘Gita, Quran, Bible’ party: Rambabu

Amaravati, Jan 6 : Senior Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Ambati Rambabu on Wednesday lashed out at Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay for attempting to polarise Andhra Pradesh on religious lines and stated that “YSRCP is a party of the Bhagavad Gita, Quran and the Bible”.

“Yes, ours is a Bible party, Bhagavad Gita party and Quran party. YSRCP is an amalgamation of these three. It is a party of all religions,” said Rambabu.

He castigated Sanjay for dividing people on the communal lines and told him that the ruling party will never become like Sanjay’s party.

Rambabu also reminded the saffron leader that it was allegedly Nara Chandrababu Naidu who called the seven hills abode of Lord Venkateswara as ‘two hills’, which was corrected by former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy through a government order as seven hills.

He admonished the Karimnagar MP and told him to get his facts right.

“Who is this Bandi Sanjay? I am not understanding what he is talking. There is no place in AP for a political party which tries to benefit by provoking castes and religions,” asserted the YSRCP leader, even as religious politics is raging in the southern state which was seldom saw this kind of a toxic atmosphere.

Rambabu highlighted that BJP would have won elections in other states using religion but that tactic would not succeed in Andhra Pradesh.

“It doesn’t work here. This state is being ruled by Jagan Mohan Reddy. This state is being ruled by YSRCP which looks after all castes and religions with equal justice,” he stressed.

Referring to the Ramateertham incident, he said the investigation will reveal everything, including who defaced Lord Ram’s idol.

He also criticised Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) national general secretary and Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh for accusing Reddy over a person’s murder, believed to be a TDP supporter.

Ramababu ridiculed Lokesh that he was not even qualified to speak about Reddy, considering he didn’t even win an election.

“Talk when you win somewhere about the person who single-handedly won 151 seats,” Rambabu said, asking Lokesh how long he will use his father’s name and fame.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.