YSRCP leader PVP booked for unleashing dogs at a police team

By SM Bilal Updated: June 29, 2020, 5:16 pm IST

Hyderabad: Banjara Hills police have registered a case against Telugu film producer and YSRCP leader Potluri Varaprasad aka PVP for unleashing dogs at a police investigating team. He has been booked for allegedly assaulting policemen of duty.

A team of police under the supervision of Sub-Inspector Banjara Hills PS Harish Reddy went to PVP’s home in connection with the investigation and to arrest him in a case of tress pass and manhandling, at Banjarahills Road No. 14., when the police proceeded inside his home, PVP allegedly unleashed his pet dogs that attacked the policemen.

Last week a case was registered with the police on charges dealing with trespass, causing damage, intentional insult with an intent to breach peace, criminal intimidation and unlawful assembly among other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Banjara Hills police have registered a case under IPC section 353 ((Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person being a public servant).

