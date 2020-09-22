YSRCP leaders spreading lies on TDP, destroying Amaravati: Naidu

Amaravati, Sep 22 : Andhra Pradesh opposition leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said YSRCP leaders are spreading false information about erstwhile TDP projects with a plan to destroy Amaravati capital city.

“The evil-minded YSRCP leaders were only spreading misinformation campaigns on TDP projects with a plan to destroy Amaravati Capital city,” alleged Naidu.

During an online interaction with senior party leaders and candidates from all the 175 constituencies, he claimed that the ruling party MPs were not fighting for the people’s issues and did not raise the minimum support price issue for farmers in their protests.

Naidu alleged that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is indulging in vote bank politics, and claimed that he is not condemning attacks on temples, dalits, BCs and minorities.

“The Chief Minister did not bother to visit one single temple and failed to give a strong warning to the perpetrators of these crimes,” he asserted.

According to Naidu, Reddy has no faith in any religion but only indulges in theatrics to safeguard his vote banks.

The TDP supremo claimed that multiple investigations against him were carried out in the past but none of them yielded any proof of wrongdoing.

“Even Reddy ordered many inquiries after becoming CM but he could not find fault with the TDP regime in the past 15 months,” he claimed.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.