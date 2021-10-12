YSRCP minister blames TDP for resorting to diversion politics over Aasara pensions

Nellore: YSR Congress Party leaders on Tuesday criticised the Telugu Desam Party and accused them of resorting to diversion politics amid the distribution of Aasara pension to women across Andhra Pradesh.

The minister for water resources P Anil Kumar said, “The state government had credited over Rs 6440 crore into the accounts of 78 lakh women beneficiaries under Aasara scheme.” He took a dig at the former chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu alleging, “Chandrababu Naidu cheated women on loan waiver unlike chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has kept his poll promise and has formally released the second tranche of week-long Aasara pensions at Ongole on October 7.”

Kumar was of the view that “TDP is resorting to cheap politics to divert the attention and dilute spirit of Asara scheme, promised by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to clear all debts of self-help groups in four phases. So far, Rs 12700 crore was spent on this scheme.”

Addressing the media in Nellore, the minister alleged that the previous government had cheated the women since it failed to clear the outstanding dues and discontinuing the zero interest loan- scheme. The previous government’s policies led to a loss of Rs 3000 crores.

Kumar alleged that the TDP government could not provide a single house to the underprivileged people, and instead burdened them with TIDCO houses. He further blamed the previous regime for shelving the project due to a stay order from the court.

In a separate media briefing, Animal Husbandry minister Seediri Appala Raju claimed that the TDP has a habit of approaching courts at crucial times to challenge the government schemes which are beneficial for people.