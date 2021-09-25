YSRCP MLA lashes out at TDP for ‘baseless allegations’ on drug bust racket

Hyderabad: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy attacked TDP alleging cheap politics over the drug bust racket in Gujarat.

He said that the directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) is investigating the case and the opposition is making baseless allegations against the government creating panic among the people.

Addressing a press conference in Amaravati on Saturday, the MLA said that there is no link between the huge consignment of heroin in Gujarat and Vijayawada, where DRI, an apex body for anti-smuggling, intelligence, and operations, had clearly stated that the investigation is going on.

However, he added that the TDP leaders are making misleading statements and creating chaos in the state, he said and added that opposition leaders have no right to speak about such issues.

Furthermore, the MLA stated that the Ashi trading company’s address is in Vijayawada, but the company has no activities in Andhra Pradesh and is operated from Chennai, where the suspect had moved to Chennai almost eight years back.

The YSRCP leader claimed that the DRI officials had already confirmed this and there is no evidence that the heroin was imported to Vijayawada and that it was clearly intended to reach Delhi.

“Even though there is no constructive evidence, the opposition and a section of media are desperately trying to mislead the public with false allegations against the government,” he stated.

The MLA assured that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will not allow drugs into Andhra Pradesh and also had constituted Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) to take serious action on anti-social activities.

MLA Srinivas Reddy stated that the government will take responsibility if the opposition proves their claims with evidence. He asked the state Police to take action on those trying to defame the government and trying to create panic among the public through false propaganda.