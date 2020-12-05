YSRCP MP Ramakrishna Raju undergoes bypass surgery

Amaravati, Dec 5 : Kanumuru Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP from Narasapuram and a thorn in the flesh of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, successfully underwent a bypass surgery recently.

“With the blessings of Lord Venkateshwara and prayers of all well-wishers, my bypass surgery went well and I am recovering,” said Raju.

The 58-year-old leader promised to be back in public life ‘very soon’.

Raju, a native of Aibhimavaram in West Godavari district, has been attacking his own party for the past several months on various issues.

He earned fame as the only rebel in YSRCP, run by Reddy, who’s known for exacting complete loyalty and discipline from the party members, much like his late father Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy.

“Raju has completely neglected his Narasapuram constituency. He hasn’t visited the people who voted him to power for the past several months,” Talluri Raj Kumar, a local YSRCP leader, had complained.

The Narasapuram MP maintains residences in Delhi, Hyderabad and Bhimavaram. Recently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided his properties in multiple locations.

Source: IANS

