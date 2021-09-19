YSRCP sweeps the MPTC elections, leading in ZPTC’s as well

Hyderabad: As of 2 pm on Sunday, the elections for Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) and the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) shows the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leading the polls with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) falling at a very distant second.

The YSCRP has won 17 of 19 MPTCs in TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s hometown Kuppam Mandal in Chittoor district. Out of 9587 seats, 5444 have been declared so far from which the YSRCP has won 5019 seats in MPTC.

It is yet to be seen who bags the remaining 4143 seats for the MPTC.

In the Zilla Parishad, the counting has shown that YSRCP has bagged 290 of 291 seats in the ZPTC’s and the rest remains undeclared.

If the initial trends are anything to go by YSRCP is making a vehement victory. Even putting aside TDP’s loss, the Jana Sena party and the Bharatiya Janata Party are faring abysmally with next to nil votes.