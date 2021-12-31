AP govt trying to incite and exploit Kapu sentiment: TDP

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party(TDP) Palacole MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu on Friday accused the YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government of trying to incite the Kapu sentiment in order to exploit it to return to power in the next election in Andhra Pradesh.

Ramanaidu said CM Jagan was bent on victimising Vangaveeti Radha for his narrow political games just like how YS Rajasekhar Reddy misused the Kapu sentiment after the sensational Vangaveeti Ranga murder. “The Kapu voters would no longer fall into the trap of the YS family. It was the TDP that had patronised them and addressed their problems sincerely,” he remarked.

Addressing a press conference at Amaravati, the TDP MLA said it was like the devil quoting from the scriptures when the ruling YSRCP leaders were talking about the well being of the Kapu community after conducting a recce on Vangaveeti Radha in Vijayawada.

The TDP MLA said that the YSRCP regime has been hurting the self-respect of the Kapu community right from the beginning. “The Kapus were betrayed on the issue of reservations. Vangaveeti Radha had told his friends with great pain how Jagan Reddy himself hurt his pride very badly for taking part in the unveiling of the Mohana Ranga statue. Radha eventually left the YSRCP unable to bear that humiliation,” he said.

Ramanaidu asserted that the TDP along with the Kapus and the poorer sections would fight back against the conspiracy of the YSRCP against Radha. “It was only with a view to cover up failures and return to power that the YSRCP leaders conducted recce on Radha. The Kapus and all other sections were realising the ulterior motives of the ruling party,” he remarked.