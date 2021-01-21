YSRCP’s Pothula Suneetha elected MLC sans contest

Amaravati, Jan 21 : Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSRCP candidate Pothula Suneetha was elected, without any contest, to the Legislative Council on Thursday to fill up a casual vacancy.

“The returning officer and Deputy Secretary to the state legislature has declared Pothula Suneetha, YSRCP as duly elected uncontested,” said a statement from the chief electoral officer’s office.

No other party had contested the bypoll, which was necessitated as Suneetha, then a Telugu Desam Party member of the upper house, had resigned on November 1, in protest over her party’s activities “harming development” in the state and joined the ruling party.

Her earlier term was up to March 3, 2023.

