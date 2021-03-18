YSRCP’s Rayana Bhagyalakshmi elected mayor of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

By ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 18th March 2021 8:21 pm IST
Rayana Bhagyalakshmi
Names of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor being announced. (Photo/ANI)

Vijayawada: YSRCP’s Rayana Bhagyalakshmi was on Thursday elected as the mayor of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation while Bellam Durga, also from YSRCP, was elected as the deputy mayor.

The election for 64 wards in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation was held on March 10 while the counting took place on March 14.

Ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has bagged 49 corporators, opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won 14 corporators and others won one berth.

YSRCP has won mayor and deputy mayor elections for 11 municipal corporations and 73 municipalities out of 75 seats in the elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 18th March 2021 8:21 pm IST
Back to top button