Yuzvendra Chahal makes TikTok debut during quarantine

New Delhi: While staying at home during the lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday made his TikTok debut and posted the first video with his father.

Chahal can be seen having his time with his father in the funny and entertaining video.

The bowler shared the video and captioned the post: “My first TikTok video with dad Dad & Son #Quarantine#staysafe.”

The 29-year-old is enjoying some time away from the cricketing field as COVID-19 has put a halt to all the sporting activities across the country.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 649, including 593 active cases.

Till now, 42 have been cured or discharged and 13 deaths have taken place. The World Health Organisation (WHO) had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that “social distancing” is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.