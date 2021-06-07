Zaheerabad: Land grabbers assault RTI activist over Waqf land

Hyderabad: A Right to Information (RTI) activist was attacked by a group of people who have allegedly encroached a piece of Waqf land in Zaheerabad on Sunday. The RTI activist, Mohammed Kaleem Ali, suffered grave injuries after the assault by alleged land grabbers and had to be admitted at a hospital, said Majlis Bachao Tahreek(MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan.

According to the complaint by the Waqf Land Protection Action Committee, Zaheerabad,, the encroachers grabbed a part of Waqf land under survey number 206 (15 acres and 13 Guntas) and survey number 219 (3 acres and 3 Guntas). Amjadullah Khan also appealed to state IT Minister KT Rama Rao, to look into the issue.

After the incident, the Waqf Land Protection Action Committee wrote a complaint to the Telangana State Waqf Board about the issue. It named “Syed Aziz Uddin Qadri and 10 others” in its letter as the land grabbers, and stated that they took advantage of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Telangana and encroached on the Wakf land in Zaheerabad district.

In its letter, dated June 6, the committee said that when its members visited the site to check, they were allegedly attacked by land grabbers. Of the, RTI activist Mohammed Kaleem Ali got seriously injured in the ensuing assault. According to the CT report by Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Area Hospital, Zaheerabad, Kaleem Ali suffered soft tissue swelling at left high parietal regions and bilateral maxillary sinusitis.

It stated that as against a High Court order, which asked to maintain status quo of the property, the land grabbers reportedly put up sheds and other material in the contested property. The encroached property is believed to be worth crores of rupees. The committee has also asked the Sangareddy superintendent of police to take action against the attackers and also to asked the Wakf Board’s CEO to take action and protect the property.