Zahid Ali Khan applauds talents of Mount Mercy school students

Hyderabad: A function was held to mark 20th anniversary of Mount Mercy School. On this occasion, a mela was organized which was inaugurated by Zahid Ali Khan and Shams Zahid Ali Khan,

Zahid Ali Khan distributed cash awards to the students of Xth Standard who got distinction in the public examination.

Mr. Zahid Ali Khan advised the students for promoting Urdu language.

Ms. Fatima Farooqui, Principal of the school organized a grand mela to mark 20th anniversary of the school. Present on this occasion were, Editor of Business Line, Somasekhar, Prof Amena Kishwar, Mr. Izzat Aroosa, Mr. Ziauddin Nayyar, Mr. Ayub Ali Khan and Mohammed Ikram. They also addressed the students