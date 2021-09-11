Zahid Ali Khan inaugurates new operation theatre in Abid Ali Khan Eye Hospital

By News Desk|   Published: 11th September 2021 12:41 pm IST
Hyderabad: Siasat Daily Editor Zahid Ali Khan on Friday inaugurated a new operation theatre equipped with modern amenities in the Abid Ali Khan Eye Hospital located at Darul Shifa, Hyderabad.

Khan acknowledged the kind and the expert services being rendered to the patients by Dr. Syed Maaz, Dr. Samiya, Dr. Syed Rafiuddin, and Dr. Nishad Ahmed in the Abid Ali Khan Eye Hospital. Moreover, the hospital charges nominal fees while providing excellent treatment.

Already, the hospital has two operation theatres. Regarding the new operation theatre, Dr.Maaz said that it is equipped with modern amenities where the spread of infection is very minimal. He added that it is been noticed that during eye surgeries, some patients get affected with different kinds of infections. In order to avoid the infections, newer technologies have been implemented in the hospital, he said.

It may be noted that Abid Ali Khan Eye Hospital’s prime objective is to provide better facilities to the patients at nominal charges.

