Zaid Darbar’s fam welcome Gauahar Khan in the most adorable way!

Mumbai: Model-turned actor Gauahar Khan announced her engagement with social media influencer Zaid Darbar last week. Fans have also been flooding the comments with heartfelt congratulatory messages.

Zaid is a choreographer and son of music composer Ismail Darbar.

Zaid’s fam welcomes Gauahar Khan

Zaid’s family has been celebrating and welcoming their newly engaged Gauahar Khan into the family in the most beautiful way. Zaid Darbar’s mother, Farzana recently took to social media to welcome Gauahar. She posted an adorable picture with the actor where they were seen celebrating Gauahar’s birthday with a stunning blue theme.

And now Zaid’s siblings Awez Darbar and Anam Darbar welcomed their soon to be ‘Bhabhi’ Gauahar Khan in the most adorable way. Zaid’s brother Awez took to Instagram to share a cute family video consisting of bride-to-be Gauahar with Zaid’s sisters.

The entire Darbar family is seen singing Wah Wah Ram Ji song for Zaid and Gauahar Khan. But what caught our eyes is the cute nickname they’ve got. Zaid Darbar’s brother Awez Darbar took to social media to post a cute family video. He wrote alongside, “Congratulations #Gaza @zaid_darbar @gauaharkhan Dua karta hu ke. Allah apko hamesha khush rakhe aur aap dono ko kisi ki nazar na lage.. INSHAALLAH AMEEN SUMMA AMEEN.” Yes, Zaid and Gauahar’s fans can now call them ‘GaZa.’ Isn’t this the cutest?

Replying to this, Gauahar Khan said, “OMG ! This is like , allllll my filmy dreams come true ! Heheheheh thank you @awez_darbar for ur love n wishes ! 🤗🤗🤗🤗 may Allah bless us all 💖💖💖 Ameen”.

Sharing a couple of pictures from the same event, Gauahar-Zaid sent pre-Diwali wishes to their fans on Instagram.

After keeping mum over a period of time, actress Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar finally made their relationship official. The couple announced their engagement on their Instagram accounts with a post, which was simply captioned with ring and heart emojis. Gauahar met Zaid while making a TikTok video. Ever since the two have been posting several dance videos on their social media handles.