Zaira Wasim deletes social media accounts after getting trolled

Kashmir: Dangal actress Zaira Wasim ultimately deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts after getting trolled over her locust attack post.

In the post, the actress quoted Qurani verse to justify recent locust attack.

She had written, “So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin”.

After the post went viral on social media, many Twitterati started trolling her. One of them even wrote, “Are you a radical Jihadi?”.

Another twitter user wrote, “Even the quality education of modern times couldn’t cure the bigotry of these Neanderthals!”.

Are you a radical Jihadi? Are these your true colours (or some master (s) are directing you to do this)? https://t.co/Y641jymOmj — Guruji (@Guruji31546528) May 27, 2020

Even the quality education of modern times couldn’t cure the bigotry of these Neanderthals! https://t.co/sD0C0GGRPs — Vatsala (@Vatsala88304941) May 27, 2020

You must know Ms Wasim, the swarm of locusts has entered into India after damaging crops extensively in Iran and Pakistan.



I hope, you would not lose sensitivity during the time of such crises. https://t.co/yalUOTvzk0 — Sudhanshu S Singh🇮🇳 (@sssingh21) May 27, 2020

When religion takes control of your mind ,you speak non-sense.

Of course as long as she was making and being successful it was all good.#ZairaWasim pic.twitter.com/GOB1feLqLk — Siddhartha (@Sid1_Sarkar) May 29, 2020

Zaira Wasim, true, every calamity on this mother earth is conceived as wrath of almighty by us human beings. Lately Corona & Locust attack. Do you think Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan are equal beneficiaries of this wrath by Allah? Not discussing what Yemen Syria are going through. https://t.co/8D3XRK8caz — Ravi Rai (@Raviravirai) May 29, 2020

States gear up to handle locust attack

Delhi government has issued an advisory for spraying pesticides whereas, UP Govt. set up a Disaster Relief Team.



Courtesy “twitter/timesofindia” [Representational Photo]



Screengrab: ANI

Telangana Government has also asked authorities to handle the attack at the State boarder itself.

It may be noted that swarm of locusts are reportedly present in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Farmers adopting unique techniques to terrify locust

On the one hand, governments are taking necessary steps to deal with the pest attack, on the other, farmers are using unique techniques to terrify locust. They are making loud noise using the DJ system, beating utensils, burning fire to create huge smoke, etc.

Next time, India to block locust attack at border itself

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Kailash Choudhary said that next time, locusts will be destroyed at the border itself.

It may be mentioned that locust is the migratory pest. The pest starts its journey from East Africa and enters India after crossing Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

It can fly up to 150 km per day. The quantity of food it can eat daily is equivalent to its weight.

As they reproduce fast, their numbers increase by 12 times within three months.

